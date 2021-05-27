Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

The Florida Center Names New COO – Tampa, Florida

By tampa
eminetra.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information, please contact your Marketing and Development Manager, Merab Favorite (merab.favorite@thefloridacenter.org) or call 941-725-7485. Sarasota-Florida Early Childhood Education Center recently hired a qualified mental health counselor, Kimberly Trehan, as Chief Operating Officer. Treharne has a long history in this organization and has served nearly 10 years in various roles. Dr. Christie Skogrand, Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Center, said: “Her childhood development and mental health knowledge, experience in the social welfare sector, and strong organizational strength are the ideal combination of this role.”

eminetra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Mental Health Counselor#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Counseling#Program Director#Development Director#Chief Executive Officer#Marketing Director#Chief Marketing Officer#Starfish Academy#12th Judicial Circuit#Southwestern Florida#Partner Organizations#Multiple Programs#Supervisor#Community Partnerships#Chief Operating Officer#Childhood Development#Early Childhood Education#Developmental Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Across Florida. Agency Manager, Zoey Kettel is an expert insurance agent gaining experience with both captive and independent insurance agencies. After Kettel joined We Insure as an insurance producer, she was confident in her career choice. The access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support gave Kettel the opportunity for unlimited growth, promoting her to an entrepreneur role as the Agency Manager of We Insure Across Florida.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Jack Bispham Appointed to Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced of Paul “Jack” Bispham to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Bispham, of Myakka City, is the owner/operator of Red Bluff Plantation in Lakeland, Georgia, and Paul’s Parrish in Duette. He has served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board since 2019 and previously served on the Manasota Basin Board. He has also served on the Sarasota Planning Commission and is a member of the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association and The Argus Foundation. Bispham earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Tampa, FLOrlando Sentinel

As home prices soar, some South Floridians flee to cheaper places

The rising cost of homes in South Florida is chasing some people to other parts of the state. Some homeowners are cashing in at a profit and moving to more affordable spots like the Gulf coast or farther north on the eastern side, according to moving companies and real estate agents.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Expanded summer school awaits Florida students who struggled

The school year is entering its final weeks, with children taking their last round of tests to determine whether they’ve fallen behind because of the pandemic. Educators already have some ideas of where their students stand, having collected plenty of assessment data all year long. They’re hoping those who have experienced the greatest learning disruptions will head to summer school. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sarasota: 1. 2811 Clark Rd (941) 921-5781; 2. 1044 N Tamiami Trail (941) 366-2181; 3. 8300 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-2029; 4. 4840 S Tamiami Trail (941) 927-9651; 5. 2031 Bay St (941) 366-9451; 6. 3690 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 925-9032; 7. 5391 Fruitville Rd (941) 377-7903; 8. 3428 Clark Rd (941) 554-0253; 9. 501 N Beneva Rd #161 (941) 554-1660; 10. 5100 Clark Rd (941) 926-8532; 11. 5804 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-5020; 12. 8409 S Tamiami Trail (941) 925-7238; 13. 3825 S Osprey Ave (941) 364-5768; 14. 6543 S Tamiami Trail (941) 923-7735; 15. 2875 University Pkwy (941) 358-5250; 16. 300 N Cattlemen Rd 941-341-9274; 17. 3550 Fruitville Rd 941-955-4282; 18. 3506 Clark Rd #300 941-923-2885; 19. 3155 University Pkwy 941-351-9290; 20. 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-926-6132; 21. 1224 S Tamiami Trail 941-953-9804; 22. 3601 Bee Ridge Rd 941-921-4681; 23. 1947 Fruitville Rd 941-955-2064; 24. 3901 S Tamiami Trail 941-926-2522; 25. 5800 Bee Ridge Rd 941-377-1589; 26. 5281 Clark Rd 941-929-9443; 27. 3535 N Tamiami Trail 941-360-3474; 28. 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-351-6969; 29. 3560 Bee Ridge Rd 941-702-6237; 30. 4381 Cattlemen Rd 941-379-3550; 31. 3500 N Tamiami Trail 941-444-8410; 32. 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir 941-554-2353; 33. 5400 Fruitville Rd 941-342-8686;