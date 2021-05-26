Streamlining and Simplifying Your Charitable Giving

For the past few years, Cathedral City resident and Parks and Community Events Commissioner Thommy Kocan has organized a monthly dinner called “Dinner with Patsi.” It is an opportunity for the community to come together, socialize, reconnect, and discuss current events and humorous stories. The dinner happens at rotating Cathedral City restaurants in an effort to support local businesses usually on the third Wednesday of each month. Additionally, “Patsi,” the name of the drag persona given by Thommy, picks a local charity to help fundraise. Throughout the years, “Dinner with Patsi” has raised over $40,000 for many charities including the Cathedral City Senior Center, Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City, Cathedral City High School Choir, and the Cathedral City Police Officers Association. Patsi simply passes a hat around the room asking for people to donate their “loose change or dollar bills.”