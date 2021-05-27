Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Health Benefits of Fennel

By Asheley Rice
healththoroughfare.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFennel, the botanical name of which is Foeniculum vulgare, is a plant native to the Mediterranean that’s popular both as a vegetable and for its seeds. Fennel is a pale bulbous vegetable with green stalks and light green feathery leaves. People have long favored fennel for its fresh and appealing licorice taste and its potent medicinal properties. The bulb, leaves, stalk, and seeds are all edible.

www.healththoroughfare.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Health#Heart Health#Vitamin A#Vitamin B6#Health Benefits#Vegetable Oil#Medicinal Properties#Cholesterol#Foeniculum Vulgare#Visit Energetic Lifestyle#Fennel Essential Oil#Powerful Antioxidants#Polyphenols#Quercetin#Potassium#Digestion#Plant Compounds#Chronic Diseases#Diets#Folate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Healthsoutheastproduceweekly.com

Research Suggests Numerous Health Benefits Found In Summertime-Favorite Watermelon

Researchers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service have identified more 1,500 small molecules of diverse chemical characters (known as phytochemicals) in watermelon. Their findings suggest eating watermelon is an excellent way to increase intake of antioxidants, non-protein amino acids and lycopene. The research specifically finds that the...
Healthfeastmagazine.com

Non-toxic nightshades can bring major health benefits

Nightshades encompass a huge range of plants, herbs and vegetables. Many are toxic and have ominous-sounding names, such as angel’s trumpet and deadly nightshade, while others are as safe and run-of-the-mill as potatoes, tomatoes and peppers. What nearly all of them have in common is the presence of alkaloids, chemicals some plants produce that are natural insect repellents. But that doesn’t necessarily make all nightshades harmful to humans, points out Dr. Yin Cao, a Washington University associate professor and epidemiologist at Siteman Cancer Center. “The belief is that the glycoalkaloids they contain contribute to inflammation, which can cause a whole host of other health problems. This hasn’t been proven by research, however, and most people who eat nontoxic nightshades will have no adverse reactions to them,” she says.
FitnessPosted by
Ladders

Health benefits taper off long before you hit 10,000 steps

Researchers may have gotten a little bit closer to a consensus on the number of steps needed for a healthy lifestyle. And it’s less than you think. New data presented at this year’s American Heart Association Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle, and Cardiometabolic Health Conference highlights 4,500 steps as the ideal number of steps a day to promote longevity among healthy adults. Participants didn’t even have to perform them all at once to reap dramatic health benefits.
Nutritionindustryglobalnews24.com

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CHAYOTE SQUASH YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT

Health benefits of Chayote squash you didn’t know about. Chayote squash is found to contain vitamin B9, folate. Folate is vital for the development of the fetal brain and spinal cord. The food might also help improve the body’s metabolism.
HealthGrand Rapids Business Journal

Five strategies to help employers bundle health benefits

With COVID-19 making wellness a renewed priority for many people, employers may consider using the pandemic as an opportunity to reevaluate how they approach health benefits. Developing and implementing a strategic, data-driven approach to health benefits is crucial, given medical care ranks as the second-largest expense (behind salaries) for employers. Plus, encouraging a healthier workforce is vital to reducing absenteeism and presenteeism, both of which sap productivity and may make an employer less competitive.
Diseases & Treatmentsalternativemedicine.com

5 Facts for Heart Health

According to research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, there are five things men can do right now to improve their heart health and reduce their risk of a heart attack, yet only 1 percent of the population follow all of these healthy lifestyle practices. The...
HealthFood Network

A Nutritionist Explains How Seasonal Eating Benefits Your Mental and Physical Health

Choosing local, seasonal produce when you can, can seriously boost your overall wellbeing. The summer is quickly approaching, which means an abundance of colorful produce will be ready for harvest in different parts of the country. Living in New York, I literally have the date set in my calendar for when the farmers markets finally open back up (June 11, in case you’re wondering). Generally, one of the best ways to find out which local foods are in season where you live is by visiting a farmer's market. You can also check out this helpful seasonal food guide that filters foods by month and state!
Medical & Biotechnewfoodmagazine.com

Dragon fruit – a majestic appearance and health benefits to match

Introducing the eye catching dragon fruit – a delight to our senses and health alike, as Tania Day explains. An exotic looking fruit has recently entered the tropical fruit market. Attracting consumers with its bright magenta coloured spikes and an equally appealing white dotted interior, this majestic fruit is called Dragon Fruit – though it’s also known as Pitaya or Strawberry Pear ( Hylocereus undatus). The flowers of this cactus plant, also known as the Honolulu queen, open at night only. The most popular variety has a white pulp studded with tiny little black seeds, although the less common types include red pulp with red skin and white pulp with yellow skin. It is mildly sweet and tastes somewhat like a pear and kiwi with a crunchy texture. This fruit makes an ideal ingredient for smoothies and fruit salads.
Recipesfreshfruitportal.com

USHBC promotes the health benefits of blueberries during Brain Health Month

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is helping consumers find more ways to grab a boost of blue during Brain Health Month in June. Enjoying fresh and frozen blueberries daily is one of the small choices that, as part of an overall healthy diet and lifestyle, may add up to support brain health, it said.
Food & Drinksmynews13.com

Unique sweets from Buffalo Bitty Bombs benefit mental health

HAMBURG, N.Y. — "Overnight sensation" is one of those cliches you frequently hear about successful new businesses. But it's an apt description for Buffalo Bitty Bombs, a new dessert company that started up two weeks before Christmas. "We sold over a thousand," says Co-Owner Joanna Palma. "It was outrageous to...
Obesitygreenmedinfo.com

Leaf extract fromL. reduces high fat diet-induced obesity in mice.

Li Meng, Yuehua Jiao, Xiaohong Zhou, Cong Liang, Kexin Yan, Ye Zhao, Xiujie Deng, Xue Han, Yanyan Yang, Hanmin Liu, Pimin Gong, Lanwei Zhang. Despite the health benefits of Vitis vinifera L. leaves, its anti-obesity potential has not been fully explored. In this work, we showed that Vitis vinifera L. leaf extract (VLE) inhibits the pancreatic lipase activity. Intragastric administration of VLE to mice led to a significant decrease in the body weight, tissue fat accumulation, levels of cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein and triglyceride compared to mice fed with high fat diet. We also found a lower level of neuropeptide-Y (NPY) in the serum and hypothalamus and a higher level of fibroblast growth factor 15 in mice supplemented with VLE. These results suggested that VLE regulates both the NPY-mediated pathway and the bile acid-FGF15 pathway to control energy metabolism and body weight gain. The composition of VLE was further investigated by a targeted metabolomics approach, which identified 21 compounds including phenolic acids, flavones, flavanols, flavanones, coumarins, and stilbenes. Taken together, we demonstrated the capacity of grape leaves in reducing obesity, which could be mediated by NPY and bile acids. Identification of putative active compounds in VLE also open the path for further studies to determine their effectiveness individually to treat obesity.
FitnessThe Post and Courier

HEALTH AND FITNESS: That's just nuts!

Eating nuts can be a tasty way to make your diet healthier. Nuts are beneficial because they are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. Nuts also contain omega-3 fats and natural plant sterols which, together, may help improve your blood lipids and reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
Bethesda, MDdoctorslounge.com

Healthy Diet May Lower Risk for Pregnancy Complications

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A healthier diet during periconception and pregnancy is associated with a lower risk for common pregnancy complications, according to a study published online June 2 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Mengying Li, Ph.D., from the U.S. National Institutes of Health in...
Healthamicohoops.net

Vitamin C also supports bone health

The Vitamin C It is an essential micronutrient for Health It performs multiple functions in the human body, including many of which are unknown to a large portion of the population. That’s why it’s important to consume more rich foods in this vitamin. One of its most famous functions is...
Nutritionthepopnews.com

Brain-Healthy Foods, Helps Protect Memory and Cognition

Whatever you eat or drink, affects your body. From bone density to your memory, everything is supported by what you consume. Your brain health especially depends upon what you eat. There are two types of diets that are known for boosting brain health and reduces the risk of Dementia:. The...