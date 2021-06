Spoilers Ahead! Please don't read until you've watched The Girlfriend Experience 3x07. As everyone who is still following this season of Starz's The Girlfriend Experience already learned a long time ago, a good call girl cannot be kept down for long (which might have been a poor choice of words). So, it should not be a surprise that Iris discovers she doesn't need The V to resurrect her Cassie persona successfully. We even start with seeing her in the act with a client wearing a surprisingly fetishing auburn wig accompanied by some moody electronic score. She proceeds to choke him a bit, which excites whoever this is.