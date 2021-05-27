Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Biobeat Launches Wearable Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device

By Fred Pennic
Posted by 
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

– Biobeat announced the launch of its new wearable and continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device, currently the only cuffless ABPM solution in the world. – As blood (BP) measurement has shown to be crucial in the early detection and prevention of clinical disorders, Biobeat’s cuffless ABPM device can act as a decisive indicator of patient health, tracking patient cardiac data continuously in real-life settings outside of the physician’s office to provide a more accurate view of patient health.

hitconsultant.net
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
461
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulatory Blood Pressure#Systolic Blood Pressure#Diastolic Blood Pressure#Patient Data#Tracking Data#Mobile Data#Health Data#Cuffless Abpm#1 9 Mmhg#Dbp#Sbp#Md#Monitoring Capabilities#Arterial Pressure#Launches#Patient Cardiac Data#Patient Health#Health Care Providers#Physicians#Clinical Disorders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Heating nerves with ultrasound reduces high blood pressure

Drugs for treating high blood pressure (hypertension) do not work in around a third of patients who receive a prescription for them. The kidneys help to regulate blood pressure by adjusting how much water they extract from the bloodstream. A relatively new technique called renal denervation applies ultrasound to heat...
HealthEurekAlert

Wearable devices show that physical activity may lower atrial fibrillation and stroke risk

BOSTON - Physical activity that conforms to medical and health association guidelines is associated with a lower risk of atrial fibrillation (Afib) and stroke, according to a study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), who analyzed nearly 100,000 individuals equipped with wrist-worn accelerometers to measure their movement. The researchers' findings suggest that data from wearables, including a new generation of devices with sensors that allow for Afib detection, could provide an opportunity for the public health community to promote moderate physical activity as an effective way to improve health outcomes. The study was published in the European Heart Journal. [1]
Danville, PAbeckershospitalreview.com

Geisinger launches chronic disease remote monitoring system

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System on May 25 launched ConnectedCare365, a virtual care delivery platform for patients with chronic diseases that uses remote monitoring, artificial intelligence and data analysis tools to improve patient outcomes. ConnectedCare365 allows patients to monitor their weight, blood pressure, glucose and other metrics using a mobile...
Electronicsdoctorslounge.com

Wearable Devices Can Predict Clinical Lab Measurements

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Commercial wearable devices containing sensors can predict clinical laboratory measurements, including a more precise depiction of resting heart rate, than measurements taken in the clinic, according to a study published online May 24 in Nature Medicine. Jessilyn Dunn, Ph.D., from the Stanford University...
Cell PhonesWebMD

Wearable Health Devices: Is There One in Your Future?

Most mornings, before she makes breakfast, Brandi Andrade slips on a belt-like device called OsteoBoost, which has an oval box a bit bigger than a cellphone that rests on her lower back. With the flick of a switch, the box vibrates, which is intended to stimulate her bones to grow and strengthen by mimicking the effects of high-impact exercise such as jogging or brisk walking.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Smart device-based electronic platform can continuously monitor mental health

To help patients manage their mental wellness between appointments, researchers at Texas A&M University have developed a smart device-based electronic platform that can continuously monitor the state of hyperarousal, one of the signs of psychiatric distress. They said this advanced technology could read facial cues, analyze voice patterns and integrate readings from built-in vital signs sensors on smartwatches to determine if a patient is under stress.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

The Risks of Delaying Data Migration for Healthcare Systems

It only takes one data breach to paralyze a whole industry. Hospitality offers one prescient example. In 2014, hotel chain Marriott International was victim to a severe cyber attack, in which the information of 500 million clients was released. That scandal exploded to the political sphere as Chinese hackers were accused of trying to destroy competition in the hotel industry. Hotel reservations are one thing; just imagine the reaction to a similar hack exposing the medical records of entire nations.
Electronicswraltechwire.com

Study: Wearables devices can predict health measuresments like a blood test

DURHAM – Smartwatches and other wearable devices may be used to sense illness, dehydration and even changes to the red blood cell count, according to biomedical engineers and genomics researchers at Duke University and the Stanford University School of Medicine. The researchers say that, with the help of machine learning,...
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Smart Contact Management Tech Empowering Providers to Offer Better Care

Technology adoption in the independent healthcare sector continues at breakneck speed. However, digitizing engagement with patients between appointments is one area where health providers have been slower to adopt. Even during COVID, research from the SMB Group showed one-fifth of healthcare providers had no plans to implement cloud technologies, which is a vital step for transforming communication processes.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

US Orthopedic Alliance Taps 2bPrecise to Power Precision Medicine Program

2bPrecise, a precision medicine company, announced that the US Orthopedic Alliance (USOA) is leveraging 2bPrecise’ pharmacogenomics (PGx) solution to help physicians identify potentially dangerous drug-gene interactions. – The 2bPrecise platform will deliver workflow, data management and clinical decision functionality to USOA providers ordering pharmacogenomic tests (PGx). Specifically, doctors can leverage...
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Cue Health Raises $235M to Scale Connected, Molecular Diagnostic System

– Cue Health Inc., a health technology company, today announced the closing of a $235 million private financing round. The investment includes participation from new investors Perceptive Advisors, MSD Capital, and Koch Strategic Platforms, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, existing investors Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), Decheng Capital, CAVU Ventures, ACME Capital, and others.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

7WireVentures Launches $150M Connected Consumer Health Fund

– Digital health venture capital firm 7WireVentures today announced it has closed a $150M Connected Consumer Health Fund to invest in early-stage digital health businesses that empower an Informed Connected Healthcare Consumer. – In addition to the fund, 7WireVentures announced the addition of new healthcare organizations to the Connected Consumer...
Public HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Patient Experience 2.0: A Shift in Priorities Defined by A Year of the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the healthcare continuum within the past year, creating many roadblocks in the path towards high-quality care delivery. Amid these challenges, we have witnessed a significant shift in patient wants and needs, in addition to heightened demand for accessible, convenient clinical care. Notably, the desire for more care processes to be performed digitally has emerged as a priority among patients. According to a recent survey by Accenture about patient behaviors, 60% of the 2,700 patients surveyed said they want to continue using technology and use it more often, both to manage conditions and to communicate with their healthcare providers.
Mental HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Teladoc Health Launches Unified Mental Healthcare Experience

– Teladoc Health announces the launch of myStrength Complete, an integrated mental health service providing personalized, targeted care to consumers in a single, comprehensive experience. myStrength Complete’s proprietary stepped care model is designed to seamlessly combine app-based tools and coaching expertise with Teladoc’s therapists and psychiatrists to ensure that consumers get the level of mental health support and care they need, when they need it.
HealthPosted by
CNN

Taming the world's leading killer: high blood pressure

High blood pressure is the world's leading killer -- and will kill more people, including more young people, than Covid-19 (and, in usual years, more than all other infectious diseases combined). High blood pressure can be prevented, mostly by reducing dietary sodium, and is effectively treated with safe, low-cost medications.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

DarioHealth Acquires Digital Behavioral Health Platform wayForward for $30M

– DarioHealth Corp., a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire PsyInnovations, Inc. (dba wayForward), a behavioral health digital platform that includes AI-enabled screening to triage and navigate members to specific interventions, digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), self-directed care, expert coaching and access to in-person and telehealth provider visits.
Public HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

A Promising New Post-COVID World of Virtual Care

It’s a striking contrast to look at the world as it now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to what life was like prior to March 2020. To pre-pandemic eyes, it may even seem like an unrecognizable alien landscape with people everywhere donning facemasks, limited public gatherings, and tens of millions working from home rather than the office. Up until recently, commercial flights departed with few passengers, movie theaters and sports venues were largely shuttered, and many avoided going to populated areas whenever possible.