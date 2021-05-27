Biobeat Launches Wearable Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device
– Biobeat announced the launch of its new wearable and continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device, currently the only cuffless ABPM solution in the world. – As blood (BP) measurement has shown to be crucial in the early detection and prevention of clinical disorders, Biobeat’s cuffless ABPM device can act as a decisive indicator of patient health, tracking patient cardiac data continuously in real-life settings outside of the physician’s office to provide a more accurate view of patient health.hitconsultant.net