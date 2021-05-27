1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Announces it's Unaware of Reason for Stock Volatility

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company"), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, today announced in response to unusual market activity, and after speaking with its directors, major shareholders and other relevant persons, it is unaware of the reason behind today's stock price volatility. The Company confirms there is no corporate development relating to its business and affairs that has not been previously announced.