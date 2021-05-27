Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Announces it's Unaware of Reason for Stock Volatility

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company"), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, today announced in response to unusual market activity, and after speaking with its directors, major shareholders and other relevant persons, it is unaware of the reason behind today's stock price volatility. The Company confirms there is no corporate development relating to its business and affairs that has not been previously announced.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1847 Goedeker Inc#Stock Price#News Corporation#Market Volatility#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Nyse American#The Company Rrb#Company#Major Shareholders#Unusual Market Activity#Corporate Development#Today#Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Acquires 43,000 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

What’s Up with Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBFM) Stock Range bound

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBFM) is making a neutral in the early session on Wednesday. The stock has been witnessing a nice uptrend since over the past 6 months with a jump of around 1550%. Will the Rally continue?. Major Trigger:. Sunshine Biopharma Mice Study for COVID-19 Treatment Progressing as Planned.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Gordon S. Lee Sells 25,991 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
StocksZacks.com

3 Reasons Why Intuit (INTU) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Stockscom-unik.info

Insider Buying: Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) CEO Purchases 32,000 Shares of Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) CEO Pankaj Mohan bought 32,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $358,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Sells 3,230 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-4.850 EPS. Shares of GEF...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.55.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Separately,Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Scott Andrew Sewell Purchases 2,470 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) CEO Scott Andrew Sewell purchased 2,470 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $14,696.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 666,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,514.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roth Capital Increases Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $20.00

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Rose F. Rogers Sells 1,231 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.39. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 2,618 shares changing hands. Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.