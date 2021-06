The Consumer-Price Index (CPI) rose to 4.2% in April as compared to last year.[1] We could see higher prices when it comes to travel, food, cars, and other common goods and services. High inflation can hurt retirees who are living off their savings, especially when we have near-zero interest rates. We already see bigger Social Security Cost of Living Adjustments predictions to keep pace with inflation, conversations about how to protect money from inflation among investors, and legislation anticipating inflation.