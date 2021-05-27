Cancel
Public Health

ASK THE EXPERT: The link between COVID-19 & Stroke – Valley Stream, New York

By northglenn
eminetra.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville, South Carolina (WSPA)-May is “National Stroke Awareness Month”. There is increasing evidence that patients with COVID-19 are at increased risk of stroke. As part of the “Ask the Expert” series with Bon Secours St. Francis Health, Taylor Murray of 7 News talked to a neurologist about how to stay safe during a pandemic if he has a history of stroke.

eminetra.com
