Gender Diversity on the rise in High School

Results from a gender diversity study of high school students was published in the May 2021 issue of Pediatrics. The respondents were 3,168 students from 13 different Public schools in Pittsburgh. The results indicated that the number of teens who identify outside of the straight cisgender spectrum is five times higher than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previous estimate. Researchers discovered gender diversity is more prevalent than previously thought. In 2017, the CDC released a study asking students “are you transgender?” leadng 1.8 percent of individuals to respond “yes.”