Clinch, a company that provides AI-driven omnichannel personalization and unique consumer intelligence to advertisers, announced it raised $10 million. These are the details. Clinch — a company that provides AI-driven omnichannel personalization and unique consumer intelligence to the world’s leading advertisers — announced recently that it raised $10 million in Series A funding led by investment firm D Squared Capital. This funding round will be used to support its accelerated global growth and the upcoming launch of their next generation of data-driven personalization-at-scale solutions, built for new identity environments and emerging digital commerce channels, with advanced consumer intelligence.