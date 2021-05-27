Acorns unveiled in a $ 2.2 billion worth of blank check merger

Though the week was a short one with markets closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day, there was still plenty going on to keep investors on the edge of their seats. Tuesday saw the Dow lock in its fourth-straight win to kick off the month of June, as U.S. Covid-19 cases continued to drop while vaccination rates accelerated. By Wednesday, the blue-chip index extended its lead even more, while all three major indexes logged muted wins as inflation fears continued to stoke investors' anxieties. The Dow started Thursday with a triple-digit drop, but a rebound in reopening plays and "meme stocks" helped the index pare a majority of losses by the afternoon. Closing out the holiday shortened week, the major benchmarks are eyeing weekly wins, thanks to a better-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate.