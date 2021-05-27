Flareon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

On May 25, a new Spotlight Hour event will be arriving in Pokémon Go. Marill, a Water-type Pokémon, will have its time to shine. The Spotlight Hour event will be happening from 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time zone, which means Marill will be available to capture in nearly every spawn point during this event. You can use this opportunity to see if you can capture one with the perfect set of IVs or use it to maximize your progress with more Marill XL candy. Alternatively, players could be on the hunt for Marill’s shiny version. Yes, Marill does have a shiny version, and it is available for this event, but it won’t receive a boost.