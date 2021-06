Company Delivers Against Enterprise Market Demand with Infinitely Scalable Network Connectivity for Indoor and Outdoor Business-Critical IoT Applications. Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) announced significant growth in its enterprise and industrial IoT market segments. Of particular note is a dramatic increase in the use of the Senet platform by multi-location businesses as they address requirements for designing, deploying and managing networks for highly scalable and distributed IoT solutions. Senet now processes millions of transactions daily through its platform, after adding more connected devices in the first quarter of 2021 than all of last year.