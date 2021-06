Adam Vinatieri, legendary kicker for the Patriots and Colts, has finally decided to retire. Vinatieri went on his good friend Pat McAfee’s show earlier today to announce that, after a whopping 24 seasons in the NFL, he will be hanging up the cleats at the ripe old age of 48. After an IR designation in 2019, Vinatieri didn’t play at all last season, and now he’ll be moving on to the next phase of his life.