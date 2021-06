The Champaign Family YMCA and the City of Urbana announce that the Municipal Pool at Melvin Miller Park will open for the summer 2021 season on Saturday, May 29. All season pass sales will take place at the pool office this year. Passes may be purchased on Saturdays, May 15 and 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Monday May 24 through Thursday May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Passes will not be sold at the Y this year.