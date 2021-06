McFarlane Toys just can not leave the DC Multiverse time stream alone as we travel back to 1966. That is right, Batman fans, McFarlane Toys has just revealed their newest 7" wave of figures with one of the most beloved Dark Knight show. Adam West dons the cowl once again with the long-awaited debut of Batman 1966 figures. The main man himself, Todd McFarlane, revealed the upcoming wave himself with one teaser image that showed the first wave. It looks like three figures are included, with three of the most popular from the series with Batman, Burt Ward's Robin, and of course, Cesar Romero's legendary version of the Joker. Each Batman 1967 figure is highly detailed, feature nice articulation as well as some accessories (which have yet to be revealed). Batman and McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse fans can check out the whole reveal of the wave below: