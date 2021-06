During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Republican Senator Rand Paul blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci over his questionable actions regarding the coronavirus pandemic. “There’s a lot of evidence that he has a great deal of conflict of interest,” Paul said. “And that if it turns out this virus came from the Wuhan lab, which it looks like it did, that there’s a great deal of culpability in that he was a big supporter of the funding. But he also was a big supporter to this day of saying we can trust the Chinese on this, we can trust the Chinese scientists. And I think that’s quite naïve, and really should preclude him from the position that he’s in.”