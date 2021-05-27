Cancel
Oil prices gain 1%, boosted by U.S. economic data

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday, bolstered by strong U.S. economic data that offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. Brent rose 59 cents, 0.9%, to settle at $69.46 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 64 cents, or 1%, to settle at $66.85 a barrel.

