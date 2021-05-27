Oil prices gain 1%, boosted by U.S. economic data

Crude oil prices seem to have lost their mojo as the $70.00 test was met with resistance and profit-taking, says Phil Flynn of the PRICE Futures Group. It does not help that there is not a lot of new news. There were concerns about a drop in Chinese imports, but we all know that is most likely temporary. There were talks about the resumption of the Iranian nuclear talks that still look like a longshot when it comes to lifting sanctions. There is a story from Bloomberg about six million barrels of oil in floating storage that does not fit the bullish case for oil and based on market structure, does not even make sense. Yet what looks bearish short term may be more bullish.