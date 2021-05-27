Cancel
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement of Q1 Results 2021

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At a Board meeting on 27 May 2021, the Board of Directors and the CEO approved the quarterly results of the Kvika banki hf. group for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021.

Financial Reports
Benzinga

Jushi Cannabis Co Touts 690% Spike In 2020 Revenue, Reports Q4 2020, Q1 2021 Financial Results

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTC:JUSHF) reported a significant boost in revenue in 2020. Revenue jumped 689.6% year-over-year to $80.8 million over the last year, according to the Boca Raton, Florida-based cannabis company's earnings report Wednesday. In the last quarter of 2020, revenue increased by 29.6% sequentially,...
Financial Reportstalkmarkets.com

Key Takeaways From Akerna Corp. Q1 2021 Results Of Operation

On 5/10/21 Akerna Corp. (KERN) hosted their Q1 2021 earnings conference call which showed the following continued progress towards the company’s “path to profitability”:. Software revenue was $3.8 million, up 62% year over year. Total revenue was $4.0 million, up 31% year over year. Gross profit was $2.6 million, up...
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million. NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock...
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-0.260 EPS.
StocksBusiness Insider

UiPath Down 9% After Reporting Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of UiPath Inc. (PATH) slipped over 9% in the extended session Tuesday after the company reported its first quarterly results as a public company. The company reported a first-quarter loss of $239.7 million or $1.11 per share, wider than last year's loss of $52.8 million, or $0.33 per share. Adjusted earning for the quarter was $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $0.09 per share in the year-ago period.
Stocksanalystratings.com

A Director at UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) is Selling Shares

Following Alexander Kemper’s last UMBF Sell transaction on December 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 27.2%. In addition to Alexander Kemper, 6 other UMBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>. Based on UMB Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending...
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million. BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Lululemon Athletica Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Raises FY21 Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates driven by a robust performance across all segments. Shares of the lifestyle-inspired athletic apparel company have gained almost 2.4% over the past year. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share in Q1, beating analysts’...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

MoneyLion Announces Q1 Earnings Results, Growth Expectations

MoneyLion, a financial wellness platform, formally announced its first-quarter 2021 results. What Happened: MoneyLion is a holistic platform for wealth accumulation and management. In providing American’s better access to modern mobile banking, investing, cash management, and credit building, the company’s customer base grew 80% in the first quarter of 2021....
Financial Reportspowersportsbusiness.com

BRP reports fiscal Q1 results, 39% YOY retail growth

BRP has reported its financial results for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. “We had an exceptional start of the year, building on our momentum of growth from prior quarters. Our first quarter results were driven by ongoing robust demand for our products with North American powersports retail up 39%. We were also lapping a quarter in which our manufacturing operations were partly shutdown,” said José Boisjoli, BRP president and CEO in the announcement. “Following our solid first quarter performance, positive outlook for the business and factoring in current supply chain constraints, we increased our overall guidance for Fiscal 22 with Normalized EPS now expected to grow between 44% to 58% over last year. We are excited about the future and will concentrate on converting new entrants into lifelong customers, continue to introduce new products to the market and take full advantage of our anticipated additional production capacity. I thank our employees, suppliers and dealers for their relentless work.”
Financial Reportsboatingindustry.com

BRP reports strong Q1 FY2022 results

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. The complete financial results are available on Sedar as well as on BRP’s website. “We had an exceptional start of the year, building...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Descartes Posts Better-than-Expected Q1 Results, Profit Soars 67%

Descartes (DSG) is a technology company based in Canada that provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions to businesses. The company reported higher profits and revenues in its first quarter. Revenues came in at $98.8 million for the quarter ended April 30, an increase of 18%, beating the consensus estimate of $92.2 million....
Economysmarteranalyst.com

Advance Auto Parts Delivers Strong Q1 Results as Profit Soars

Advance Auto Parts (AAP), an automotive after-market parts provider in North America, announced strong first-quarter results. However, shares dropped 1.7% to close at $191.33 on June 2. In Q1, net sales came in at $3.3 billion, which was slightly above the Street’s estimates of $3.28 billion and jumped 23.4% from...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Canaan Shares Are Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Results

Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 490% year-on-year to $61.5 million. Total computing power sold rose 122% Y/Y to 2.0 million Thash/s. Revenues from Products rose 492% Y/Y to $60.5 million; Leases increased 496% Y/Y to $0.9 million; Services grew 833% Y/Y to $0.03 million. Other revenue declined 70% Y/Y to $0.01 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

LevelJump Announces Record Revenues from Operations; Q1 Revenue increase of 21.6%; Q1 2021 Earnings and Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce today it has reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.