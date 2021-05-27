Cancel
15/2021ãƒ»Major shareholder announcement

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. With reference to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 as published by Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork" or the "Company") in connection with the initial public offering (the "Offering") and admission to trading and official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Trifork today announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

www.streetinsider.com
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9 , 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded Wyoming-based holding company currently entering the recession proof Pet Food and Pet Care industry with the pending acquisition of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has reached another milestone in its restructuring and debt settlement efforts.
Businessinvesting.com

Payments startup Marqeta valued at over $17 billion in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) -Shares of Marqeta Inc, which provides payments services to customers including Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Inc and DoorDash Inc (N:DASH), rose more than 20% in their Nasdaq debut, giving the firm a market capitalization of over $17.2 billion. The financial technology startup's stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday, compared with...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Jamf Announces Pricing Of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf Holding Corp. ("Jamf") (JAMF) - Get Report, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the pricing of a public follow-on offering of 8,500,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling shareholders at $33.00 per share. Certain of the selling shareholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,275,000 shares on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Online broker Webull considers $400M US IPO

Online brokerage Webull is weighing a U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $300 million to $400 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Changsha, Hunan-based company is working with Goldman Sachs to prepare for the share sale, which could take place as soon as this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Marqeta IPO Casts Spotlight On Interchange Fees, Reliance On Square

Marqeta, which is focused on helping client firms issue debit cards, went public on Wednesday (June 9). At this writing, the shares were at $27 on the NASDAQ, above the price range coming into the IPO of $20 to $24 a share. Fast-growing, digital-first/digital-only companies, especially in the payments space,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Livent Announces Commencement Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (LTHM) - Get Report ("Livent" or the "Company"), today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value ("Common Stock"). In addition, Livent expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of Common Stock.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zeta Announces Pricing Of Its Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $10 per share comprised of 14,773,939 shares of Class A common stock offered by Zeta and 6,726,061 shares of Class A common stock offered by the selling stockholders. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zeta, are expected to be approximately $215 million. Zeta's common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ZETA." The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,225,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
BusinessCision

Indutrade strengthens Group Management for continued sustainable profitable growth

As a part of Indutrade’s strategy for continued sustainable profitable growth, and to intensify the development of the MedTech/Pharma businesses, Morgan O´Brien has been appointed SVP Business Development & President UltraPure International (UPI). The newly established position will be a part of Indutrade’s Group Management. Morgan O´Brien, currently SVP of...
StocksCision

Announcement of managers' transactions: Jussi Aho has purchased shares in Caverion Corporation 8 June 2021

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 8 June 2021 at 2.30 p.m. EEST. Announcement of managers' transactions: Jussi Aho has purchased shares in Caverion Corporation 8 June 2021. Caverion Oyj - Managers' Transactions. ____________________________________________. Person subject to the notification requirement. Name: Aho, Jussi. Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member. Issuer: Caverion...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Green Environmental Technologies Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Officers and Major Shareholder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the "Company") announces that the new Board of Directors consists of, Mr. Jon Bridgman, a director since November 05, 2008, Mr. Dominique Monardo, appointed May 6, 2021, upon the resignation of Mr. Gene Shelp on May 6, 2021, and Mr. Salvatore Monardo, appointed May 6, 2021, upon the resignation of Mr. Barry Shelp on May 6, 2021.
BusinessEntrepreneur

D2C Brand F5 Raises INR 2.5 Cr In Pre-Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. D2C brand F5 servicing daily workplace consumption on Tuesday announced that it has closed INR 2.5 crore as the first tranche of its pre-Series A round while it is in the final stage for closing the second tranche in the next couple of weeks. The current raise saw participation from angel investors that include Mohit Satyanand, Teamwork Arts who led through LetsVenture Platform, Gurugram-based Accelerator Huddle, AngelList, Venture Catalysts, Top Forbes Indian Angel Investor- Rohit Chanana, Dr. Jeevak Gupta, Private Equity; InvAscent among others.
StreetInsider.com

Convey Health Solutions Announces Proposed 13.3M Share IPO Between $14-$16/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY), a leading healthcare technology and services company, today announced it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 13,333,334 shares of its common stock, with 11,666,667 shares to be offered by the Company and 1,666,667 shares to be offered by a selling stockholder pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The price range for the initial public offering is currently estimated to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CNVY."
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

TA Associates makes USD130m strategic investment in Stackline

Stackline, a Seattle-based technology company that builds subscription-based ecommerce tools for thousands of the largest consumer brands and retailers, has received a USD130 million strategic investment from TA Associates, a global growth private equity firm. TA’s investment comes on the heels of a USD50 million investment from the Growth Equity...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 13,384 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $94,089.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Business425business.com

Bellevue-Based Startup Zenoti Receives $80M Investment; Valuation Reaches $1.5B

Zenoti, a cloud-based software for beauty, wellness, and fitness industries, received an additional $80 million investment less than six months after its Series D funding round. The Bellevue-based company is one of only 10 privately-held startups that are valued at over $1 billion in the Seattle area. It reached unicorn status after raising $160 million in December.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Investor Webinar Scheduled for 17 June 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ABINGDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ: MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, will be hosting an investor webinar focused on the Company's various R&D programmes at 2.00pm BST / 9.00am EST on 17 June 2021.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

A2Z Smart Technologies Retains IMS Investor Relations

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart platform, today announced the retention of Institutional Marketing Services, Inc. (dba IMS Investor Relations) ('IMS') to develop and execute a comprehensive investor relations and financial communications program.
Businessthereminder.ca

Exfo founder and majority shareholder signs deal to take company private

QUEBEC — Exfo Inc. says it has signed a deal to be taken private by Germain Lamonde, the company's founder and majority shareholder. Under the agreement, the company says shareholders will receive US$6 per subordinate voting share. Shares in the company were up C$2.72 at C$7.18 in trading on the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement To Sell Atlantic Aviation To KKR For $4.475 Billion

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) - Get Report and KKR today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for MIC to sell its Atlantic Aviation business to KKR for $4.475 billion in cash and assumed debt and reorganization obligations. Atlantic Aviation operates one of the largest networks of fixed base operations (FBOs) in the U.S. providing a full suite of critical services to the private aviation sector.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Prices 3.623M ADS IPO at $11.50/Sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 3,623,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at US$11.50 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$41.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents nine Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol "ZME." The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.