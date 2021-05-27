Cancel
Gambling

Penn National Gaming (PENN) Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Acquire Operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville

 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq)("Penn National" or the "Company") announced today that it has received final approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission ("Commission") to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville. Penn National entered into a definitive agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI: Nasdaq) ("GLPI") in December 2020 to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville for $31.1 million in cash, subject to certain customary working capital adjustments. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Penn National will enter into a lease with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the Hollywood Casino Perryville facility with annual rent of approximately $7.77 million.

Maryland Statecdcgamingreports.com

Maryland: Penn National finalizes deal for Hollywood Casino Perryville

Penn National Gaming’s deal to acquire Hollywood Casino Perryville is complete. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission Thursday approved the deal for the gaming operator to acquire the property from Gaming and Leisure Properties for $31.1 million in cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments. Penn National will enter into a lease with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the Hollywood Casino Perryville, with an annual rent of approximately $7.77 million.
Gamblingigamingbusiness.com

Penn National Gaming approved to complete Hollywood Perryville acquisition

In December, PNG brokered a deal worth $31.1m to purchase the casino’s operations, with this subject to certain customary working capital adjustments. The agreement also included a clause for PNG to enter into a lease with the owner of the casino property, Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), for the real estate assets associated with the casino facility. Under the deal, annual rent is set at approximately $7.8m.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

PNG gains regulatory approval to close Hollywood Casino Perryville deal

Penn National Gaming has received final approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville. The casino operator had previously expressed that completion of the deal, which provides market access to its 20th state, would occur during the early part of the year’s third quarter. The transaction is now expected to close in mid-2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

Penn National Returns to Maryland Ahead of Sports Gambling Launch in the State

Penn National Gaming can now brag about having a domestic US footprint that spans 20 jurisdictions. The casino operator has been negotiating the purchase of Maryland’s Hollywood Casino Perryville from Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) since late last year and received word yesterday that the deal had been approved. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission signed off on the acquisition yesterday, allowing Penn National to step into the state and prepare for the launch of sports gambling, expected to take place on June 1.
Maryland Stateworldcasinodirectory.com

Penn National Gaming Incorporated receives Maryland casino authorization

American casino operator Penn National Gaming Incorporated has announced that it has been given official regulatory approval to take over the running of Maryland’s small Hollywood Casino Perryville property. The Wyomissing-headquartered firm used an official Thursday press release to detail that the consent from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control...
