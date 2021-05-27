Penn National Gaming (PENN) Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Acquire Operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq)("Penn National" or the "Company") announced today that it has received final approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission ("Commission") to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville. Penn National entered into a definitive agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI: Nasdaq) ("GLPI") in December 2020 to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville for $31.1 million in cash, subject to certain customary working capital adjustments. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Penn National will enter into a lease with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the Hollywood Casino Perryville facility with annual rent of approximately $7.77 million.www.streetinsider.com