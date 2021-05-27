Cancel
Shasta, CA

Shasta and Tehama Counties reach settlement with PG&E in 2020 Zogg Fire

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, a settlement was reached between those counties and PG&E. A collective settlement of $12.36 million was made between the two counties and PG&E.

Shasta County, CAcapradio.org

Help Us Investigate PG&E’s Power Lines

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has sparked some of the state’s deadliest wildfires. The company pled guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter after the 2018 Camp Fire. It faces felony charges in connection with the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and is being investigated for murder in Shasta County, after the Zogg Fire.
Shasta County, CAkshasta.com

COVID Case Rate Increases In Shasta County

Shasta County remains solidly in the red tier, with the case rate increasing this week from 7.5 to 8.7 daily cases per 100,000 residents. Public health says that throughout the pandemic, an increased case rate has been followed by increased hospitalizations and deaths. 26 Shasta County residents have died from...
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through the Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue elevated to locally critical fire weather conditions today over portions of the Central Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Valley, Delta, northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding terrain below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...Northerly 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected this morning with lighter winds this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity in the single digits to mid teens. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Shasta County, CAkqms.com

Vaccine Hesitancy Reflected In Low Vaccination Rate In Shasta County

12,071 Shasta County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including another 29 from Thursday, which also saw 856 negative tests. There have been 226 fatalities. An estimated 196 people have the virus right now, 10 people are hospitalized and 2 are in intensive care. The county remains stuck in the red tier with a daily case rate of 7.5 per 100,000 residents.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Environmental Crimes Discovered at Illegal Cannabis Grows in Tehama and Shasta Counties, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Reports

May 8, 2021 - In April, wildlife officers at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) conducted two investigations related to environmental crimes associated with illegal cannabis cultivation in southern Tehama County and western Shasta County. Support was provided by CDFW Environmental Scientists, and the Sheriffs’ Departments of Trinity...
Shasta County, CAkshasta.com

Shasta County COVID Vaccinations Lag Behind State

A man in his 60s has become Shasta County’s 226th COVID-19 death. Another 55 people have tested positive and 1,087 have tested negative. There have been 12,042 cases so far. An estimated 184 people have the virus right now, 10 people are hospitalized and 1 is in intensive care. The county remains stuck in the red tier with a daily case rate of 7.5 per 100,000 residents.
Shasta County, CAkrcrtv.com

Illegal cannabis investigations in Tehama and Shasta Counties uncover environmental crimes

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials conducted two investigations related to environmental crimes associated with illegal cannabis cultivation in southern Tehama County and western Shasta County in April, 2021. The investigation received support from CDFW environmental scientists and the Trinity and Tehama Counties' Sheriff Departments.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Woman charged with starting fire that burned 63,000 acres in California

A woman has been charged with starting a fire in 2018 that burned 63,000 acres of land in California. Cynthia Ann Leroux was arrested on Wednesday in her home for starting the Delta Fire back on Sep. 5 in 2018 that destroyed dozens of buildings and injured two people, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett said during a press conference on Wednesday.