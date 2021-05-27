Cancel
Elections

10 candidates comprise field for 37th Assembly District | Jefferson County Area – Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

Cover picture for the articleMadison — Officially, there are 10 candidates who wish to replace John Juggler on behalf of the 37th Parliamentary District. The candidate who submitted the nominations by the deadline last week was Watertown Republican Nick Kruger. William Pennterman, Columbus; Nathan Pornov, Reidsville; Kathy Hoochin, Watertown; Steve Kauffeld, Watertown; Jennifer Meinhardt, Watertown; Spencer Zimmerman, Janesville; Jennifer Quimby, Watertown; Democratic Pete Adams, Columbus, and independent Stephen W. Ratslav.

