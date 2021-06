Full orchestra and very grand piano: the Philharmonia and Esa-Pekka Salonen with soloist Yefim BronfmanAll images by Luca Miglione. One of the many things we’ll miss when Esa-Pekka Salonen moves on from his 13 years as the Philharmonia’s principal conductor will be his programming. For this first of his farewell concerts, he’s not only chosen what he loves but made sure it all fits. No two symphonies could be more different than Beethoven’s First and Sibelius’s Seventh (his last), yet they both hover – Beethoven playfully, Sibelius enigmatically – around the key of C major. The multi-part string hymn near the beginning of the Seventh was more than prefaced by the wind and brass of a Stravinsky masterpiece. And if Liszt’s portmanteau Second Concerto served for show and fun, that most centred of leonine pianists Yefim Bronfman anchored us in C major again at the centre with a perfect encore, Schumann’s Arabeske.