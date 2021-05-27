Rhiannon Giddens & John Adams Headline Ojai Festival 2021

The Ojai Music Festival has announced its 75th season, which is set to take place between Sept. 16-19, 2021. “The Ojai Music Festival has always done things differently with its special mix of casual manner and provocative programming. Ever since its inception in the days of Stravinsky and Copland, it has stood out among music festivals for its celebration of the new. I am honored to return as Music Director, and I am eager to introduce to our audiences a new generation of composers and performers who give a glimpse of what the future of creativity in music will be. Rhiannon Giddens, Víkingur Ólafsson, Carlos Simon, Gabriella Smith, Gabriela Ortiz, and Samuel Adams are just a few among many who will give this year’s Festival a jolt of energy that will resound in the magnificent setting of the Ojai Valley. It will be a treat not to be missed,” said John Adams, the 2021 Music Director of the Ojai Festival.