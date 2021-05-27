Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Rhiannon Giddens & John Adams Headline Ojai Festival 2021

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ojai Music Festival has announced its 75th season, which is set to take place between Sept. 16-19, 2021. “The Ojai Music Festival has always done things differently with its special mix of casual manner and provocative programming. Ever since its inception in the days of Stravinsky and Copland, it has stood out among music festivals for its celebration of the new. I am honored to return as Music Director, and I am eager to introduce to our audiences a new generation of composers and performers who give a glimpse of what the future of creativity in music will be. Rhiannon Giddens, Víkingur Ólafsson, Carlos Simon, Gabriella Smith, Gabriela Ortiz, and Samuel Adams are just a few among many who will give this year’s Festival a jolt of energy that will resound in the magnificent setting of the Ojai Valley. It will be a treat not to be missed,” said John Adams, the 2021 Music Director of the Ojai Festival.

operawire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
Person
John Adams
Person
Samuel Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festivals#Music Director#New Music#The Attacca Quartet#Ojai Festival#Ojai Valley#Conductor John Adams#Vocal Performances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Performing Artsmusicalamerica.com

18th »Glashütte Original MusicFestivalAward« awarded to John Adams

The American composer and conductor John Adams received the 18th »Glashütte Original MusicFestivalAward« on May 30, 2021 during a concert streamed by the Dresden Music Festival. It was presented to him by the Artistic Director of the Dresden Music Festival, Jan Vogler, in New York. On the occasion of this ceremony, the New York-based orchestra The Knights led by Eric Jacobsen played selected pieces by John Adams, joined by Gil Shaham (violin) and Timo Andres (piano) as soloists.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

In a Hypnotic Video, Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi Add Life to “O Death”

Upon the release of their new record, They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi delivered a beautiful music video for their rendition of the old American tune, “O Death.” The video features a series of scrolling paintings done by Maeve Clancy, an Irish artist who specializes in these “crankie rolls.” It’s a suitable vehicle for illustrating Giddens’ performance, as the images match not only the drama of the story but also the pacing of the lyrics and rhythms. In this hypnotic, pre-electricity style, “O Death” comes to life with its own magnetism. It’s the latest installment in the North Carolina native’s ongoing collaborations with Turrisi, a gifted Italian multi-instrumentalist.
Musicsfcv.org

Three Decades of John Adams in 66:35

No, this is not a review of a new, expansive take on John Cage’s deafening masterpiece, 4’33”. That composition, the last I heard, seems to have eluded our own John Adams so far. Rather, it’s a bright welcome to John Adams: Chamber Symphony (BMOP Sound), the latest recording from Gil Rose’s astoundingly prolific Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP). The recording, which is available in hybrid SACD and half-baked (24/44.1) hi-resolution download/streaming formats, surveys a good 28 years of Adams’s output in the form of his Chamber Symphony (1992), Common Tones in Simple Time (1979), and Son of Chamber Symphony (2007).
Musicsfcv.org

Singing the Musical Praises of Robert Hurwitz in I Still Play

“He’s one of the few left who practice the making of records as a craft,” said Stephen Sondheim about Robert Hurwitz, who came from ECM Records to head up Nonesuch Records in 1984. Randy Newman, film composer and songwriter, commented that Hurwitz had earned his trust because he’d been the last record company executive to have a piano in his office and to actually be able to play it.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Rhiannon Giddens to pay tribute to Joan Baez on 'Kennedy Center Honors'

GREENSBORO — City native and Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens will pay tribute to Joan Baez on Sunday during “The Kennedy Center Honors.”. Giddens, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will honor the legendary folksinger and activist during the special that will air at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Entertainmentoperawire.com

Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, Fatma Said, Danielle De Niese, Roderick Williams Headline Edinburgh International Festival 2021

The Edinburgh International Festival has announced its 2021 slate. For the purposes of this article, we will only focus on operatic or vocal performances. Opening the season will be “A Grand Night of Singing” starring Danielle de Niese, Kim Criswell, Anna-Jane Casey, Damian Humbley, and Richard Morrison. Wayne Marshall leads the Edinburgh Festival Ensemble.
Festivalsarasotamagazine.com

Dottie Kelly Headlines This Year's Myakka River Blues Festival

You shouldn't feel blue about the lineup for the ninth annual Myakka River Blues Festival, which takes place at Snook Haven on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, with three different acts playing. The lineup features Steve Arvey, Rooster and Broccoli; Tommy Z; and headliner Dottie Kelly. “This is wonderful,” says...
Beaufort, SCyourislandnews.com

Rodney Atkins to headline 2021 Water Festival concert

If it feels like you’ve heard this before, it’s because you have. Country star Rodney Atkins will headline this year’s Beaufort Water Festival concert Saturday, July 17, at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Opening for the evening will be Scott Stevens, followed by Lainey Wilson as the second act.
Nashville, TNwfpk.org

John Prine to be Honored in Week-Long Nashville Festival

John Prine will be honored with a week-long festival in Nashville, Tennesee this fall. The celebration, named You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine, will take place from Oct 3-10, coinciding with the release of tribute album Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2. Prine’s website says the week of back to back concerts will feature a surprise lineup of friends to celebrate his life and music.
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Boom Days Heritage Festival headlining acts announced for 2021

The City of Fort Payne this week announced the headlining musical acts for this year’s Boom Days Heritage Festival this September. The 2021 event carries on a tradition that started 15 years ago, missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sawyer Brown and The Bellamy Brothers will take the...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Adam Lambert to headline The Venetian Theatre in October

The last time we saw Adam Lambert, he was riding a bicycle onstage while singing all about riding a bicycle. That was the Queen + Adam Lambert ride at Park Theater at Park MGM in 2018. Lambert is back, sans Queen, at The Venetian Theatre Oct. 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30. All shows are at 8 p.m. Tickets ranging from $39.95-$299.95 are on sale beginning 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or any box office at The Venetian.
Musicoperawire.com

Petr Nekoranec Headlines Czech Philharmonic’s Prague Spring Festival Closing Concert

The Czech Philharmonic has announced that it will present a live performance on June 3, 2021. The performance, which will be the closing concert of the Prague Spring Festival, will feature performances of music by Mahler, Britten, and Beethoven’s famed sixth symphony. Tenor Petr Nekoranec will perform an arrangement of the second movement from Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 as well as Britten’s “Les Illuminations Op. 18 for high voice and string orchestra.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

Return To Riverside Music Festival In Potlatch Is Back This Summer-“The King Of Juke Joint Swing” Wayne Hancock Headlines

The Return to Riverside Music Festival is back this year in Potlatch. The music festival on Saturday August 28th will feature country, Americana and rockabilly artists. This year’s lineup starts with The Lowest Pair followed by Nick Shoulders out of Arkansas. Local favorites The Hankers will take the Return to Riverside stage before The Ben Jarrell Band out of Nashville performs. This year’s headliner is “The King of Juke Joint Swing” Wayne “The Train” Hancock out of Texas.
Gladwin, MIGladwin County Record

GWSD Featured Dancer of the Week: Rhiannon Seiser

This weeks featured dancer is Rhiannon Seiser a senior at Skeels Christian School. Like most of the dancers I have talked to she got started at an early age. She was four when she was encouraged to get started by her mother who, “Always loved dance.” She agreed to give it a try and once she took her first classes she loved it too. A few years later she joined the dance team and has been doing it ever since. “I was super excited to keep dancing,” she said.
Entertainmentevgrieve.com

No Charlie Parker Jazz Festival for Tompkins Square Park this summer

--update-- The shows are FREE. You do need to request a ticket, though. As Gothamist and other media outlets reported, there are also some shows, all in Central Park, that will serve as a benefit where there is a cost for tickets, including George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic on June 27, Machine Gun Kelly on Sept. 13 and Indigo Girls & Ani Difranco on Sept. 21. This link has more info on the shows.
Musicwjab.org

East Meets West In Anoushka Shankar's Latest Album

ANOUSHKA SHANKAR: (Singing) Is it necessary to say explicit things?. SIMON: "Love Letters P.S." is her 12th album. It's an East-meets-West collection that mixes sitar with the cello, piano and spoken words. And it features an all-woman lineup that includes her sister, Norah Jones, with new music that muses on the extra burdens women have carried during the pandemic.