Leading UGV Vendors Join Military Robotics & Autonomous Systems USA 2021 Next Month

Network security morning (NSM) is essential for any cybersecurity system, where the average cost of a cyberattack is $1.1 million. No matter how much a system is secure, it will eventually fail without proper and continuous monitoring. No wonder that the cybersecurity market is expected to grow up to $170.4 billion in 2022. However, the majority of legacy industries do not invest in NSM implementation until it is too late due to the initial and operation cost and static unutilized resources. Thus, this paper proposes a novel dynamic Internet of things (IoT) architecture for an industrial NSM that features a low installation and operation cost, low power consumption, intelligent organization behavior, and environmentally friendly operation. As a case study, the system is implemented in a midrange oil a gas manufacture facility in the southern states with more than 300 machines and servers over three remote locations and a production plant that features a challenging atmosphere condition. The proposed system successfully shows a significant saving (>65%) in power consumption, acquires one-tenth the installation cost, develops an intelligent operation expert system tools as well as saves the environment from more than 500 mg of CO2 pollution per hour, promoting green IoT systems.