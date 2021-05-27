Cancel
Leading UGV Vendors Join Military Robotics & Autonomous Systems USA 2021 Next Month

roboticstomorrow.com
 11 days ago

SMi Group Reports: Milrem Robotics, Rowden Technologies and Teledyne FLIR have released their presentation details ahead of the virtual event next month. SMi Group's Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA virtual conference is taking place in less than four weeks' time on June 21 and 22. Articles. This is a...

www.roboticstomorrow.com
The Age of Autonomous Killer Robots May Already Be Here

A “lethal” weaponized drone “hunted down” and “remotely engaged” human targets without its handlers’ say-so during a conflict in Libya last year, according to a United Nations report first covered by New Scientist this week. Whether there were any casualties remains unclear, but if confirmed, it would likely be the first recorded death carried out by an autonomous killer robot.
Militarycsbaonline.org

Delivering Advanced Unmanned Autonomous Systems and Artificial Intelligence for Naval Superiority

At the individual level, organizations within the Department of the Navy's research and development ecosystem house significant talent and engage in innovative research at the cutting edge of a wide range of disciplines and technologies that could maintain the U.S. Navy’s technological advantage. However, the Navy’s current unmanned autonomous systems R&D construct has an opportunity to continue improving the organization of this effort to further expand and leverage its recent efforts.
Grand Rapids, MIbuffalonynews.net

Six Leading Tool and Die Companies Join Forces to Launch IMPACT Converting & Systems Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Auxo Investment Partners announced today that six leading American tool and die manufacturers will now operate under one brand: IMPACT Converting & Systems Solutions. IMPACT is a single source for all converting needs and creates the industry's smartest, most precise, durable, and sustainable dies, systems, and solutions.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Airbus and Mercury Systems Announce Strategic Teaming Agreement to Cooperate in Technology for Autonomous Flying

Airbus Defence and Space and Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, have announced today that they will cooperate in the field of autonomous and flight control computer programs. Formalized by a Framework Cooperation Agreement, both industry-leading companies have shown...
Industryfarmweek.com

New robotic technology for flexible milking systems

UK dairy farmers are in need of intuitive, flexible milking systems to cater for changing cow needs and production demands. For those who are looking to upgrade to the latest technology without totally reinventing their systems, batch milking through robots could be the answer. “More and more dairy farms are...
Electronicstheiet.org

Autonomous robot designed for Covid-safe communications in hospital

A “telepresence” robot has been designed to enable Covid-19 sufferers to talk to their loved ones without putting them at risk. Designed by University of Malaga researchers, the robot has Covid-specific design functions in order to adapt it to the pandemic needs and aims to facilitate the work of professionals in nursing homes and hospitals.
Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Koch Industries Collaborates with Mobile Industrial Robots to Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots Worldwide

Cooperation started between MiR and Guardian Industries, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, in 2020. To optimize productivity and internal workflows, Guardian Industries tested different solutions for automating inhouse transportation, including deploying MiR robots in two U.S. sites as pilot projects. Mobile Industrial Robots, the global market leader in autonomous mobile...
Technologyinformation-age.com

Accelerating insurance IT systems to stay competitive in an autonomous world

Jess Hurley, P&C marketing lead at EIS, discusses how insurance IT systems can be accelerated to stay competitive in an autonomous world. Across the globe, car manufacturers and technology companies are speeding towards a driverless future, with spending estimated to rise to $39 billion by 2026 to support autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles (AV) have already begun trials in Oxford, and vehicles with automated lane-keeping systems (ALKS), technology which controls the positive and speed of a car, have been legally defined as self-driving in the UK. Global developers of AVs and AV tech include Google, Uber and Tesla. So, it won’t be long before people around the world take their hands off the wheel.
Mountain View, CAfreightwaves.com

SK partnership brings Kodiak Robotics’ autonomous technology to Asia

Kodiak Robotics is partnering with South Korean conglomerate SK Inc. to bring its Kodiak Driver autonomous trucking software to Asia, the first international move for the Mountain View, California-based startup. With SK’s help, Kodiak will sell its software in South Korea and China, where competitors TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) and...
Softwareroboticstomorrow.com

AutoStore Reaches Milestone with 600 Robotics Systems

DSV, the Danish transport and logistics company, is expanding its position in the 3PL market through the use of AutoStore technology. Implemented by Element Logic, the system uses AutoStore robotics and Element Logic’s proprietary software to provide a leading solution for e-commerce players. The solution is being deployed in nine countries and represents AutoStore’s 600th system implementation.
TechnologyQSR magazine

Mojix Joins Zebra's PartnerConnect Program as Premier Independent Software Vendor

Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for the manufacturing, supply chain and retail markets, announced participation in Zebra’s PartnerConnect program as a Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Zebra is an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. Through PartnerConnect, Mojix will offer the ytem platform, a SaaS-based software solution that provides real-time visibility across entire product lifecycles, from raw materials to the consumer.
Carsthedallasnews.net

Military Armored Vehicles Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Textron, BAE Systems, Oto Melara

A latest survey on Global Military Armored Vehicles Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*. The outbreak of latest scenario in global market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Textron, Rheinmetall Defence, Hyundai Rotem, BAE Systems, Rostec, General Dynamics, AM General, Navistar Defense, China North Industries, Oto Melara, Otokar Otomotiv, Oshkosh Defense, STREIT Group, Lenco Armored Vehicles, The Armored Group, Lockheed Martin, Renault Trucks Defense & KMW+Nexter Defense Systems.
Computersarxiv.org

Green IoT System Architecture for Applied Autonomous Network Cybersecurity Monitoring

Network security morning (NSM) is essential for any cybersecurity system, where the average cost of a cyberattack is $1.1 million. No matter how much a system is secure, it will eventually fail without proper and continuous monitoring. No wonder that the cybersecurity market is expected to grow up to $170.4 billion in 2022. However, the majority of legacy industries do not invest in NSM implementation until it is too late due to the initial and operation cost and static unutilized resources. Thus, this paper proposes a novel dynamic Internet of things (IoT) architecture for an industrial NSM that features a low installation and operation cost, low power consumption, intelligent organization behavior, and environmentally friendly operation. As a case study, the system is implemented in a midrange oil a gas manufacture facility in the southern states with more than 300 machines and servers over three remote locations and a production plant that features a challenging atmosphere condition. The proposed system successfully shows a significant saving (>65%) in power consumption, acquires one-tenth the installation cost, develops an intelligent operation expert system tools as well as saves the environment from more than 500 mg of CO2 pollution per hour, promoting green IoT systems.
San Diego, CAaithority.com

Robotic Research, Verizon collaborate on Autonomous shuttles at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

Robotic Research, a global leader in autonomous driving technology and solutions, and Verizon Public Sector, a key Department of Defense digital transformation partner, announced their joint support of an autonomous shuttle pilot project with US Ignite, Local Motors, and NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge as part of the 5G Living Lab at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, in San Diego.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Isotropic Systems and SES GS Complete Milestone Trials to Unlock Next-Gen Connectivity for U.S. Military

LONDON & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2021-- SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, and Isotropic Systems, a leading developer of transformational broadband terminal technologies, announce the successful completion of the first of two milestone next-generation antenna trials with the U.S. Military aimed at unleashing unprecedented information distribution to warfighters across the battlefield.
Technologymaritime-executive.com

Autonomous Tech: A Robotic Microplankton "Sniffer Dog"

The microscopic, free-floating algae called phytoplankton — and the tiny zooplankton that eat them — are notoriously difficult to count. Researchers need to know how a warming climate will affect them both. A new kind of smart, lightweight autonomous underwater vehicle (LAUV) can help. Marine phytoplankton, or plant plankton, are...
Electronicsbostonnews.net

Disinfection Robots Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Blue Ocean Robotics, Xenex Disinfectant Systems, Steris Healthcare

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Disinfection Robots Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Disinfection Robots market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Disinfection Robots Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman maritime autonomous system surpasses 40,000 flight hours

Northrop Grumman’s autonomous high-altitude, long-endurance Broad Area Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrator system surpassed 40,000 flight hours during a routine mission in the U.S. Central Command area of operations April 13, 2021. “This milestone in the BAMS-D program demonstrates Northrop Grumman’s commitment to delivering critical capabilities to our customers that provide an advantage...