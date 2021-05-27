Syzax modules allow engineers to configure their automation solutions directly on TraceParts.com

Plans and executes complex ticketing configuration solutions for single, subscription and package sales for events sold through the CarolinaTix system. Uses knowledge and expertise to ensure configuration solutions maximize the capabilities of the ticketing system to provide the highest levels of customer satisfaction while also ensuring accurate reporting and inventory/financial management. Must understand the overall data object model of the ticketing system and be able to independently test and troubleshoot solutions; process ticket orders; create/distribute custom and standard reports. Must develop and maintain excellent relationships with system clients and provide guidance and recommendations to external and internal clients on the capabilities of the ticketing platform and how best to utilize it to achieve the client’s goals. Position requires judgement and expertise to evaluate and analyze complex configuration requirements and develop best practice solutions that can achieve client goals while also adhering to Blumenthal operating practices. Strong communication and analytical skills are needed, as well as a commitment to customer service.