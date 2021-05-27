Syzax modules allow engineers to configure their automation solutions directly on TraceParts.com
Saint-Romain, France; May 27, 2021 - With a track record of more than 20 years in the automation market, OPµS SAS recently developed a linear motor axis system with the aim of addressing the growing need for superior performance and easy integration in automated environments. The range is being marketed under the Syzax brand and offers a broad array of ultra-configurable standardized modules.www.roboticstomorrow.com