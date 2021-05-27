Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Syzax modules allow engineers to configure their automation solutions directly on TraceParts.com

roboticstomorrow.com
 12 days ago

Saint-Romain, France; May 27, 2021 - With a track record of more than 20 years in the automation market, OPµS SAS recently developed a linear motor axis system with the aim of addressing the growing need for superior performance and easy integration in automated environments. The range is being marketed under the Syzax brand and offers a broad array of ultra-configurable standardized modules.

www.roboticstomorrow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Configurator#Automation#Software Systems#Service Modules#Software Engineers#Software Design#Software Engineering#Traceparts Com#Op S Sas#Traceparts Traceparts#The Trace Group#Api#Saas#3d Printing Rapid#Cad Cam Cae#Ecad#Engineers Designers#Drawings 3d#Cnc Modules#Cad Part Libraries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
theloadstar.com

Geodis brings in engineer Antoine Pretin to lead automation drive

Geodis has appointed an engineering specialist to oversee the automation of the company’s service offerings. Antoine Pretin is the new vice president of the engineering group and has most recently been head of distribution for Actemium Lyon Logistics, which specialises in intralogistics technology. He has also been a project manager for Cermex, which supplies engineering and equipment to automate end of line packaging.
whattheythink.com

Quadient’s Accounts Receivable Automation Solution YayPay Joins Sage Marketplace to Address Small and Medium Businesses Needs

Milford, Con. – Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that its software-as-a-service (SaaS) accounts receivable (AR) automation solution, YayPay by Quadient, is now available to small and medium-sized businesses through the web-based Marketplace of Sage, the global leader in cloud business management solutions.
ExecutiveBiz

Solute to Help Engineer Navy Tech Under SBIR Phase III Contract

San Diego-based professional services company Solute has secured a potential five-year, $46.6 million contract to engineer systems, software and networks for the third phase of the U.S. Navy’s Small Business Innovation Research program. The SBIR Phase III award from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command will include cybersecurity and DevSecOps support...
blooloop.com

Semnox Solutions RFID automates Dubai-based Fiafia cafes

Semnox Solutions, a provider of technology for the entertainment and amusement industry, aided Fiafia, a chain of cafes with children’s play spaces in upgrading their systems to Parafait. The chain is beloved by parents because its indoor play areas are interactive, and designed to entertain and educate children. A family...
applitools.com

4 Tips for Automation Engineers Interested in Site Reliability Engineering

Software has undoubtedly become more complex over the last two decades. In 2000, it was estimated that there were 3.4 million internet users. A few years ago, Google was doing that many searches every minute. While not all websites operate at the scale of Google, the expectation of all software today has increased tremendously. To support these expectations, organizations have had to invest in reliability and operability of their systems. Zero downtime deployments, high levels of resilience to failure, and ease of restoring service are all key characteristics for any software system today.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Comcast Technology Solutions and PremiumMedia360 Integration Enables Advertisers to Automate TV Data Management Throughout the Media Lifecycle

Integration Between Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) and PremiumMedia360 (PM360) lets advertisers easily exchange data, auto-schedule information transfers, and reconcile discrepancies–from purchase order to invoice. Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to advertisers, agencies and content providers, and PremiumMedia360, the leading company...
roboticstomorrow.com

Vention, the manufacturing automation platform (MAP), and FANUC enter an alliance for the direct sale of FANUC CRX collaborative robot cells online

Vention's MAP provides a cloud-based 3D CAD software for the design of automated equipment. Equipped with a library of 1,000+ modular components—ranging from linear actuators to conveyors to end-of-arm-tooling, and loaded with smart design capabilities—the platform empowers users to design and simulate robot cells in a fraction of the time generally required with traditional CAD software.
Customer ServiceAxios

Ticketing Configuration / Client Support Specialist

Plans and executes complex ticketing configuration solutions for single, subscription and package sales for events sold through the CarolinaTix system. Uses knowledge and expertise to ensure configuration solutions maximize the capabilities of the ticketing system to provide the highest levels of customer satisfaction while also ensuring accurate reporting and inventory/financial management. Must understand the overall data object model of the ticketing system and be able to independently test and troubleshoot solutions; process ticket orders; create/distribute custom and standard reports. Must develop and maintain excellent relationships with system clients and provide guidance and recommendations to external and internal clients on the capabilities of the ticketing platform and how best to utilize it to achieve the client’s goals. Position requires judgement and expertise to evaluate and analyze complex configuration requirements and develop best practice solutions that can achieve client goals while also adhering to Blumenthal operating practices. Strong communication and analytical skills are needed, as well as a commitment to customer service.
sdbn.org

Automation Engineer | BlueNalu, Inc.

BlueNalu, Inc. is a rapidly growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology will produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for sea life, and sustainable for our planet. Our products will be great tasting, trusted, safe, and free of mercury and environmental contaminants.
Technologycascadebusnews.com

Innovate Security for Life Introduces Direct-to-Builder Wholesale Program for Next-gen Turnkey Smart Home Automation

Innovate Security for Life launches wholesale smart home security and automation platform directly to builders/developers as a simple solution for home technology requirements. Innovate’s new Smarter Communities S.A.V.E (Security – Automation – Video – Expertise) program offers builders the ideal turnkey package for a preloaded home network to enable home automation — and all in customizable, do-it-yourself (DIY) expandable packages for the buyer.
martechseries.com

CoreMedia And PremiumMedia360 Partner To Automate Direct Response Ordering

CoreMedia Systems, the developer of CoreDirect, the advertising industry’s most widely used performance management software, and PremiumMedia360, the advertising data automation company, today announced a new integrated offering that resolves significant roadblocks for direct marketers. Through the offering, direct response marketers can now automatically deliver media orders from CoreDirect software to networks – eliminating the need to email orders and confirm receipt, while providing insight into order status. The offering builds upon the partnership between CoreDirect and PremiumMedia360 announced earlier this year. In that partnership’s first phase, the companies enabled direct response buyers to automatically receive pre- and post-log files (critical records of scheduled and actual ad airings) within CoreDirect.
Economytvnewscheck.com

Broadcasters Turn Inward For Automated Sales Solutions

Executives from NBCUniversal Local (Frank Comerford, above), Tegna, Sinclair and Hearst told a TVNewsCheck webinar they’re bedeviled by persistent gaps in the available buying/selling pipeline, which have bogged down the transaction process and added to their expenses. Those woes are leading some broadcasters to bring more of their automated functions in house.
aithority.com

Yooz new Automated Accounts Payable Solution, Yooz Rising, Launches in Ireland

Yooz, the cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation software company, has unveiled the availability of Yooz Rising in Ireland, its new groundbreaking user experience and features. The software, which has also been launched in the US, the UK and France and successfully adopted by 1,000+ organizations, offers powerful Purchase-to-Pay Automation accessible to...
VentureBeat

SugarCRM sweetens predictive AI engine for marketing automation

SugarCRM tweaked its SugarPredict AI engine this month to help marketing teams with automated, predictive lead scoring. The cloud-based marketing automation software, first released as a sales tool for customer relationship management (CRM), now also facilitates “rapid and reliable marketing lead qualification and prioritization,” the company said. SugarPredict is available...
Posted by
TheStreet

Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap Provides Update On Implementing Innovative Engineering Solutions To Drive Down The Cost Of 1 Kg Of Blue Hydrogen At The Dispenser

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) ("Clean Power" or the "Company" or "MOVE"). Clean Power Capital is pleased to provide details regarding the innovative engineering solutions PowerTap is implementing to reduce the cost of producing a kilogram of hydrogen with its Gen3 unit.
mwrf.com

VIAVI Expands Automated Testing Solutions for L3Harris P25 and Public Safety Two-Way Radios

With these latest Auto-Test additions, VIAVI radio test products provide comprehensive automated support for L3Harris P25 and public safety radios, including the L3Harris XL-200P, XL-200Pi, XL-185P, XL-185Pi, XL-150P, XL-95P, TP9100, TP9300, TP9400, TP9600, XG-15P, XG-25P, XG-75P, XG-75Pe, P7300, P5500, TM9400, XG-25M, XG-75M, XG-100M, XL-185M, XL-200M, TM9100, TM9300, M7300, and M5300 radio families.
bostonnews.net

Europe Engineering Software Market 2021 - Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2028 | PTC, Inc, Rockwell Automation, SAP SE, Synopsys, Inc., Autodesk, Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Engineering Software Market" Analysis, Europe Engineering Software market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Engineering Software industry. With the classified Europe Engineering Software market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
portswigger.net

Apache Pulsar bug allowed account takeovers in certain configurations

Software maintainers downplay real-world impact of JWT vulnerability. Server messaging and data exchange platform Apache Pulsar has patched a security bug that could allow an attacker to hijack accounts configured in a specific way. A pull request on the Apache Pulsar GitHub reads: “If Apache Pulsar is configured to authenticate...