Only days after his final performances as chief conductor of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, a tenure culminating with a well-received, globally streamed cycle of Sibelius symphonies, Sakari Oramo conducted again the Finnish master’s Second Symphony in the Berlin Philharmonie. It was a rendition in which Oramo did not provide any particularly new insights into the music but, relying on a magnificent orchestral apparatus, clearly brought forward the score’s modernism. From the first encounter with a three-note motif to the triumphant Finale (that sounded Tchaikovskian at times), disparate themes and structures melted into each other. Differences between bucolic southern landscapes with chirping birds and reminiscences of misty, lugubrious northern surroundings were less evident than they potentially could have been. In the second movement, the conflicts between the two themes (representing death and salvation) or between the anxiety-filled brass climaxes and the tensioned cesurae were not overly romanticized. Special moments included not only the terrific brass playing, but also the bassoons intoning the first theme of the Andante over the lower strings’ pizzicato or the brief and tender dialogue between Albrecht Mayer’s oboe and Ludwig Quandt’s cello in the Trio.