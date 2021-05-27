Cancel
World

Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

By COLLEEN BARRY
 14 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Carla Fracci, an Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov, died Thursday at …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

