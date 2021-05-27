Training Minutes: Forcing Entry on a Metal Door Using a Hook and a Halligan
In this Training Minutes video, John Buckheit and Mike Perrone show how a lone firefighter can use a hook and halligan to force entry on a metal outward-opening door. These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2010.www.fireengineering.com