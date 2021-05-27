Training Minutes: Forcing Entry on a Metal Door Using a Hook and a Halligan

As calls for reform intensify in the aftermath of police violence, police departments can be expected to fiercely resist proposed changes that look anything like rules. I recently published a paper that shares the responses of officers who were asked the question: “Can use-of-force practices be reduced to hard and fast rules that limit office discretion?” The response, to summarize, was an emphatic no. Those interviewed thought that hard and fast rules would undermine the discretion officers need to confront unpredictable and often dangerous circumstances. The predominant view was that rules were not just ill advised in the use-of-force context but also incompatible with the demands of policing.