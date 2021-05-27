‘Major’ changes unveiled at Huntington Beach: The return of Honey Hut ice cream

Salty Paws doggie ice cream bar and bakery held a ribbon-cutting recently for the new franchise location in Bethany Beach, located at 100 Garfield Parkway, Unit 5, just off the boardwalk. Co-owner Carry Krecker of Lewes worked at the franchise in Rehoboth for more than a year and said, “after seeing the response of pure joy of both fur babies and their owners,” she decided to open her own franchise “in the beautiful beach town of Bethany Beach.” Retired, K.J. Krecker is co-owner of the new location. The co-owners are pet parents to two dogs, Autumn and Lucy, and two cats, Phany and Pumpkin. “We are excited to bring this joy of a vastly different and unique ice cream and bakery parlor to all the residents and their dogs of Bethany Beach and their visitors,” they said. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.