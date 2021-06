I didn’t believe he’d do it. But he did. And it changed music in central Vermont forever. Lou Kosma applied for the job in 1997 when Brian Webb stepped down after two decades as music director of the Vermont Philharmonic, the state’s oldest community orchestra. Although he had once guest-conducted the Barre Opera House-based ensemble with great success, Kosma was still a full-time double-bass player in the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, one of the best in the world. Why would he want to commute from his New Jersey home to conduct a bunch of amateurs for peanuts?