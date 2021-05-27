Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

New program in downtown Kalamazoo is aimed at improving the appearance of the city

By Jim McKinney
wkzo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A new program has been launched in downtown Kalamazoo to make it a safer, cleaner place to be. The Downtown Kalamazoo Ambassador Program started last week, through the Downtown Kalamazoo Partnership, and its five full-time employees are responsible for several tasks, including emptying trash, cleaning graffiti, power-washing sidewalks, and other things that need attention but have been neglected.

