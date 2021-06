Former Celtic youth player Mark Fotheringham has enjoyed an unorthodox career path. After coming through the Bhoys’ Academy, the Scottish midfielder seemed destined to be an SPFL mainstay. However, since moving from Dundee to Freiburg in 2005, Fotheringham has explored four other nations as a player. Subsequently, his footballing education led him to a coaching career, which has mainly been in Germany, as an assistant to Tomas Oral.