Amazon bought MGM for $8.5 billion. Here's how much you'd have if you invested $1,000 in the tech giant in 2011

Prestigious as lunch with Warren Buffett may be, Jeff Bezos has it beat. . The billionaire founder of Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and his brother will be on the first human flight of Blue Origin’s spacecraft on July 20, according to the company, also founded by Bezos. There’s another seat up for auction for another few days, too, currently going for $2.8 million. The money will go to Blue Origin’s charity, rivaling Buffett’s steak lunches in dollar value – the record there is $4.6 million. But Bezos is putting more on the line.