Amazon bought MGM for $8.5 billion. Here's how much you'd have if you invested $1,000 in the tech giant in 2011

By Nicolas Vega, @atNickVega
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon made waves in Hollywood Wednesday when it announced that it would be acquiring MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. Amazon expects the massive purchase of the home of the "James Bond" and "Rocky" franchises to bolster its Prime Video service, which founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos has in the past said helps attract Prime subscribers who in turn buy more from the company.

www.cnbc.com
Related
Small BusinessWBUR

The Prime Effect: How The Amazon Marketplace Shapes How We Shop

Like everything with Amazon, its marketplace is big. Small businesses like Steve Chou’s Bumblebee Linens can soar. But is the marketplace also destroying main street brick and mortar stores? In the third episode of our Amazon series, a look at the peaks and pits of Amazon's marketplace for retail. Guests.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Amazon Stock: One Way to Beat the Market Crash

While the stock market overall has managed to soar back from the March 2020 crash and again hit all-time highs, many stocks have been more volatile over the past few months. Sky-high valuations have led some investors to pull back, and various factors -- including mixed economic indicators -- have many wondering if the market may experience another full-blown crash at some point soon.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Amazon founder goes into space

Prestigious as lunch with Warren Buffett may be, Jeff Bezos has it beat. . The billionaire founder of Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and his brother will be on the first human flight of Blue Origin’s spacecraft on July 20, according to the company, also founded by Bezos. There’s another seat up for auction for another few days, too, currently going for $2.8 million. The money will go to Blue Origin’s charity, rivaling Buffett’s steak lunches in dollar value – the record there is $4.6 million. But Bezos is putting more on the line.
Economychainstoreage.com

How does Jeff Bezos follow up founding Amazon? Going into space

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may soon be stepping down as CEO, but he isn’t done making bold moves. In a brief Instagram post and video, Bezos announced he and his brother Mark will be passengers on the first manned flight launched by Blue Origin, the spaceflight services company he founded in 2000 and wholly owns. The flight by Blue Origin’s space vehicle New Shepard, a vertical rocket that carries a capsule just past the Earth’s atmosphere for a brief trip into outer space, is scheduled for July 20, the 52nd anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 moon landing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Amazon

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are two of the largest and best-known brands in the world. In fact, many people reading this article probably interact with one or both of these companies on a daily basis. Over the last decade, shares of Alphabet and Amazon have soared 330%...
StocksBenzinga

Google Market Cap Surpasses Amazon's For The First Time

According to Dow Jones Market Data, shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) rose to 2% on Friday, surpassing the market capitalization of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). What Happened: Alphabet closed its Friday session with a market cap of $1.622 trillion, while Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $1.616 trillion, MarketWatch reports.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month

Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos said on Monday he and his brother Mark will fly on the first crewed space flight from his rocket company Blue Origin next month. "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother," Bezos, who is one of the richest people in the world, said in an Instagram post.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

Jeff Bezos and His Brother Are Going to Space

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his brother, Mark, will ride to the edge of space on Blue Origin's first crewed flight. On July 20, 2021, the winner of an online auction will join the Bezos brothers aboard the New Shepard rocket. Bezos stepped down as CEO from Amazon earlier this...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Former Amazon employee describes isolation from colleagues

Gabe Kaminsky, a college student and former Amazon employee, told Hill.TV that the company’s focus on efficiency created an isolating environment for workers while he was there. In his role as an Amazon Prime shopper, Kaminsky said he experienced a lack of human interaction, starting with an orientation that took...
ShoppingNBC News

What is Amazon Prime? Membership benefits, prices and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With Prime Day 2021...
Grocery & SupermaketThe Guardian

Amazon Unbound review: how Jeff Bezos engulfed and devoured us all

Brad Stone, a senior editor at Bloomberg News, is now the author of a second book-length portrait of what may be the most successful business of the 21st century. When Stone’s first book, The Everything Store, was published in 2013, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was worth a piddling $27bn. That number has risen to $190bn, 70% more than he had at the beginning of the pandemic.