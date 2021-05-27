Under Center Podcast: Why Justin Fields Is Chris Simms' 39th-Best NFL QB

Simms: Why Fields should play, but not start Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest debates among Bears fans this offseason is when Matt Nagy should insert first-round draft pick Justin Fields into a game. Should Fields sit for the majority of the season, learning behind Andy Dalton a la Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith? Should the team throw him into the fire right away against the fearsome Rams defense in Week 1? Or something in between? We caught up with Sunday Night Football’s Chris Simms on the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast, and he believes the best way to help Fields improve and develop into a franchise QB, is to get him onto the field ASAP.