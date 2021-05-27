Under Center Podcast: Why Justin Fields Is Chris Simms' 39th-Best NFL QB
Under Center Podcast: Why Justin Fields is Chris Simms' 39th-best NFL QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms wasn't the highest on Justin Fields coming into the draft and he's kept the same energy after the Bears moved up to take their franchise QB by ranking Fields as the 39th-best QB in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. Simms joins the Under Center crew of Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro to discuss why he's lower than most on Fields, what he wants to see the Ohio State product improve mechanically, and how he expects the Bears to handle their new quarterback this season.www.nbcchicago.com