LTE: Thank you for showcasing Stuckey’s brand

By admin
northeastnews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week on May 19th, we featured a Chrome era postcard showing a Stuckey’s location somewhere in Kansas. We were delighted when we received an email from Stuckey’s CEO Stephanie Stuckey, giving us a shout out and thanking us for showcasing the Stuckey’s brand. Along with a promise of some real Stuckey’s candies, Stephanie sent us some additional Chrome era postcard images of Stuckey’s locations across America including one in New Mexico along America’s Mother Road, US Route 66!

northeastnews.net
