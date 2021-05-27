Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

Fire Department Wants Community Input

Posted by 
Winston–Salem, North Carolina
Winston–Salem, North Carolina
 14 days ago

The Winston-Salem Fire Department is holding a meeting for city residents on Thursday, June 3, to gather input for use in accreditation and strategic planning. Fire officials want to hear ideas on how they can better engage with, and provide services to, the residents of Winston-Salem. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sanitation Division meeting room at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center, 2000 Lowery St., Winston-Salem. Attendees should use the entrance at the intersection of Lowery Street and Lowery Court.

Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Winston–Salem, North Carolina

22
Followers
115
Post
452
Views
ABOUT

Winston-Salem is called the "Twin City" for its dual heritage. "Camel City" is a reference to the city's historic involvement in the tobacco industry related to locally based R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's Camel cigarettes. Many locals refer to the city as "Winston" in informal speech. Winston-Salem is also home to many colleges and institutions, most notably Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem State University.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Services#Community#Fire Officials#City Services#Sanitation Division#Lowery Court#Input#City Residents#Municipal Services#Strategic Planning#Meeting Room#Accreditation#Lowery Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Proposed Budget

City Manager Lee Garrity has recommended to Mayor Allen Joines and the City Council a $530.9 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which begins July 1. The FY 2021-2022 proposed budget is available for review on the Budget home page. Citizens are encouraged to comment on the proposals. A link to the comment form is found on the Budget home page.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

City sponsors Juneteenth Celebration

The city of Winston-Salem understands the value the Black community places on the holiday, Juneteenth. It highlights the news of an end to slavery to Blacks in Texas, a year after the abolition of slavery. In an effort to join in the annual recognition of this day’s value, the city has sponsored the community celebration.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Changes in City Operations for Memorial Day Holiday

City offices will be closed Monday, May 31, to observe Memorial Day. CityLink 311, the city’s citizen service call center, will not be staffed but non-911 emergency calls will be forwarded to on-call staff with the appropriate department. Requests for routine information or services may be submitted by email (citylink@cityofws.org), the city website and the CityLink 311 mobile application for processing the next day.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

FY 2021-22 Proposed Budget

City Manager Lee Garrity has recommended to Mayor Allen Joines, Mayor Pro Tempore Adams, and the City Council a $530.9 million budget, which includes $380.4 million for operations, $110 million for capital, and $40.5 million for debt service. Compared to FY 2020-21, the total budget increased by 11%. The proposed...
Winston-salem, NCtribuneledgernews.com

Praise abounds for incoming city manager

May 16—WINSTON-SALEM — Growing up in a military family, it was logical that Tasha Logan Ford would pursue a career in public service. Working to make one's community a better place was something that was impressed upon her during her father's time in the U.S. Air Force, she recalled. This...
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

How should local schools spend $215 million? Community asked to weigh in

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wants input from the community on how to spend $215 million in federal money. The school district has two large pots of money from two different relief acts. The first influx of money, $66 million, comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that passed in December, while the second, $146 million, is from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem considers incentives for 94 new jobs at Ardagh can maker

Winston-Salem could offer incentives north of $2 million to encourage a local maker of aluminum cans to expand operations here and bring 94 new jobs. The Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously last week to approve the city offering $2.4 million in incentives over five years to encourage Ardagh Group to expand its operations here.
Winston-salem, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Triad church offers showers to people ex­pe­ri­encing home­lessness

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Getting a shower can be hard for the homeless population, that’s why a Winston-Salem church is bringing showers to those experiencing homelessness. The Dwelling is a church dedicated to serving the homeless population in the Triad. Lead pastor Emily Norris started the church in February 2020, just after being ordained. The Dwelling is a partnership between of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Moravian Church in America, the only in the nation.
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Police Promotions Announced

Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced today the promotion of 21 police officers and two non-sworn employees. A promotion ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and will be livestreamed over the city’s YouTube channel to allow family members and friends to participate virtually. Promoted are:. To sergeant: Corporal...
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Schools to have vaccine clinics next week in Forsyth County

Four public schools in Forsyth County will host vaccine clinics for school children as well as members of the community, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Friday. Forsyth County Department of Public Health will operate vaccination clinics at Mineral Springs and Northwest middle schools, along with Carver and Parkland high schools next week.
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize in Forsyth

Forsyth County's daily number of new COVID-19 cases is stabilizing in the mid-40s following what a local infectious disease expert considered as a mini-wave in late April. The average daily count is 45 over the past 14 days, which represents the lowest level for a two-week span since October, according to the Forsyth Department of Public Health.