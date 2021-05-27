Fire Department Wants Community Input

The Winston-Salem Fire Department is holding a meeting for city residents on Thursday, June 3, to gather input for use in accreditation and strategic planning. Fire officials want to hear ideas on how they can better engage with, and provide services to, the residents of Winston-Salem. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sanitation Division meeting room at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center, 2000 Lowery St., Winston-Salem. Attendees should use the entrance at the intersection of Lowery Street and Lowery Court.