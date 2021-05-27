Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sellers To Offer History By Foot Again This Saturday

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 9 days ago
Local historian John Sellers will offer History by Foot on Saturday, May 29. This will be a repeat of the walking tour of Connally Street offered last weekend, May 22. This month marked his 19th annul History By Foot Walking Tour, a series he started back in 2011 and which is supported in part through the Downtown Business Alliance.

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
