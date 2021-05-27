$5 Beale Street security fee in effect for Memorial Day weekend, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Downtown Memphis Commission, Beale Street Management and City of Memphis announced a $5 security fee on Beale Street during Memorial Day weekend.

The fee is an effort to “create the safest possible experience for Downtown residents and visitors,” according to a release from Downtown Memphis.

The security fee will be in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 p.m. each night.

“We want to prevent overcrowding along Beale Street,” said Paul Young, President and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission.

Young also said they plan on hiring additional security as well as adding things like fencing, lighting, and cameras.

“All of those things will be purchased,” he said.

Memphis police said they expect to see heavy traffic on Beale Street during the holiday weekend.

Lia Mata’afa and her family, visiting from Hawaii, got a head start Thursday.

This is one day before people will be charged a $5 security fee.

Mata’afa learned about the fee when I asked her about it. She doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

“I feel like it’s reasonable,” Mata’afa said. “Better safe than sorry. I don’t know how it usually gets here, so if it is needed, being a tourist, I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

We’re told the money will be used to beef up security, fencing, lighting and cameras.

Helen Hunter is visiting from Minnesota.

She’s all for the 5-buck security charge.

“Thank you,” Hunter said. “Get your five dollars. Make sure it go to something productive though. Definitely, we want you to do your job. Get your five dollars. I’m gonna spend that on a drink but if that’s all it’s gonna take for me to be safe and have a ball get your five dollars.”

Both women just look forward to enjoying Beale and feeling safer.

“Yeah of course and also with no masks,” Mata’afa said. “Kind of back to normal. It’s good to see people in crowds having fun again.”

Police said the biggest issue will most likely be traffic and parking Saturday.

