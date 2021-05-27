Cancel
Play Your Way Across Maine With These 22 Extraordinary Mini Golf Courses

When the temperatures are just right in Maine, there are certain activities that come to mind. For some it's hiking, for others it's a day at the beach and for the more competitive crowd, there's mini-golfing. Maine is home to some spectacular courses, some that are geared towards people of all-ages and skill levels and others that can be quite challenging. If you're looking for a different kind of summer road trip, you can play your way across Maine with these 22 spectacular courses.

