TMSG: Disney World Honored 92-Year-Old Cast Member Who Served In WWII
Walt Disney World Resort wanted to honor one of their special cast members in conjunction with Armed Forces Day. 92-year-old U.S. Navy veteran Alex Stromski enlisted in the Navy toward the end of World War II at the age of 17, and he served his country until 1967, where he retired from his role as a lieutenant commander. Today, Stromski is a Magic Kingdom cast member in Pinocchio's Village Haus, where he's worked full-time since 2013.