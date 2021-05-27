Cancel
Amy Is In Uncomfortable Situation With Her Dad’s Ashes

By Bobby Bones
104.3 WOW Country
 18 days ago
Amy's dad passed away a little over a month ago, but his funeral is happening this weekend. Her dad requested to be cremated, so when he passed they fulfilled his request. This weekend, they're headed back to Texas to have his celebration of life. Though since he was living in Nashville with Amy and her family during the time of his passes, he was cremated in Tennessee. So this weekend, Amy will be traveling with her dad's ashes to get back to their home state.

