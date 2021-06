Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The holding of the ceasefire between Indian and Pakistani armies along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the last three months has contributed to a feeling of peace and security and it is the first step towards a long road of normalisation of ties between the two countries, Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane has said.