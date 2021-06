After countless tests, numerous late-night studying sessions, and dreaded group projects, years of education culminate in the time-honored celebration known as graduation. Whether it’s a preschool or a college graduation, in-person or virtual graduation celebration, getting that diploma, enjoying those graduation gifts, and starting that next chapter of one's life is exciting for both the students and the loved ones who get to watch their graduate walk across that stage. Of course, the party doesn't have to stop when the graduation ceremony does, and thankfully there are more than a few great graduation party ideas to help you honor your grad in style.