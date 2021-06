Blockbuster-sized developments are slated for this summer at the Chippewa Valley’s favorite movie theater chain. Ever since reopening in late May of last year, Micon Cinemas – a local movie business with two locations in Eau Claire and one in Chippewa Falls – has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic like an action-movie hero. Whether it be as a result of capacity limits, the dramatic shortage of films rolling out of Hollywood, or the public’s reservations about coming back to screenings, Micon Cinemas co-owners Mike and Connie Olson have had their work cut out for them for the past year and a half.