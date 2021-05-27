Cancel
NEW Trailer and Poster Released for Disney’s Jungle Cruise

By Michele
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW TRAILER RELEASED FOR DISNEY’S “JUNGLE CRUISE” STARRING DWAYNE JOHNSON AND EMILY BLUNT. COMING TO THEATERS AND ON DISNEY+ WITH PREMIER ACCESS JULY 30. This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” and now the full trailer—bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises—is available, along with a new poster and images from the trailer. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.

