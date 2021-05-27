Cancel
Laurel County, KY

Laurel grand jury indict several on drug, other charges

By Nita Johnson Staff Writer
Sentinel-Echo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man charged with importing heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives last year was indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday. Michael Lee Stephens, 42, of Scrubgrass Road in Danville, Ky., was named in a six-count indictment for offenses committed in Laurel County on Aug. 14, 2020, including first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine); first-degree trafficking controlled substance (fentanyl); importing heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes and spoon); public intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender. His prior felony convictions occurred in Boyle County, Bullitt County and Lincoln County dating back to 1999.

