Frog hunting offers opportunities for Pittsylvania County hunters
For those hunting enthusiasts who may be looking for a new challenge, Conservation Police Officer Eric Dotterer suggests giving frog hunting, or “frog giggin’” a try. While frogs can be hunted at any time, they are typically hunted at night. Hunters walk around the edge of a pond or another body of water with the light. When a frog is found, hunters shine the light into the eyes of the frog, then takes the frog.www.chathamstartribune.com