LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced he will take on Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in an all-British fight to determine the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Fury said in a video on Twitter “this is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth." Confirmation of the fight has not been made official by either of the boxers’ promoters though they have previously revealed that it will take place in Saudi Arabia and given Aug. 14 as a potential date. Fury holds the WBC belt. Joshua owns the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.